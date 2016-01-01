Dr. Patricia Cavender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Cavender, MD
Dr. Patricia Cavender, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 289 W Huntington Dr Ste 208, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-8809
Congress Cosmestic Medical Corp.10 Congress St Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 585-9474
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Cavender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavender speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.