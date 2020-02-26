Dr. Patricia Cecconi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cecconi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Cecconi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Cecconi, MD
Dr. Patricia Cecconi, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cecconi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cecconi's Office Locations
-
1
Downtown Clinic1303 McCullough Ave Ste 270, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 474-7020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mission Trail3327 Research Plz Ste 403, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 337-6228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cecconi?
Very short wait. Staff was very nice. Dr Cecconi was thorough and very personable. Staff was great at renewing a difficult medication. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Patricia Cecconi, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558399816
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cecconi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecconi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cecconi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cecconi works at
Dr. Cecconi has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cecconi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cecconi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cecconi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cecconi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cecconi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.