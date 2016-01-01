Dr. Patricia Choy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Choy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Choy, MD
Dr. Patricia Choy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Choy works at
Dr. Choy's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Obgyn Associates2060 Space Park Dr Ste 410, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (832) 783-2330
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Choy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1477545168
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Hospital
- Columbus Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choy has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choy speaks Cantonese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Choy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.