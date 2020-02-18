Overview of Dr. Patricia Clark, MD

Dr. Patricia Clark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.