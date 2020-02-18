See All General Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Clark, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Clark, MD

Dr. Patricia Clark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale
    8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 314-6670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patricia Clark, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

