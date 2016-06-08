Dr. Patricia Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Cook, MD
Dr. Patricia Cook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Daily Planet Health Care517 W Grace St, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 783-2505
-
2
Ndutime Youth & Family Services Inc.511 W Grace St, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 783-2505
-
3
Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services10299 Woodman Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 649-2119
-
4
The Wellness Center of Central Virginia Inc.180 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224 Directions (804) 292-3011
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
She doesn't lie to me and she cares. If she doesn't know something, she finds out. She is one of the few that aren't arrogant. You can trust this lady. Dr. Cook was recommended to me by several nurses that worked at the hospital. I began seeing her when I lived near Williamsburg. I moved and now I drive over three hours to see her and she is worth the trip! I am surprised frankly that she is still accepting new patients. If your family wants a Dr. That you can trust, she is great.
About Dr. Patricia Cook, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225067614
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
