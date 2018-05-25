Overview of Dr. Patricia Coyle, MD

Dr. Patricia Coyle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Coyle works at Stony Brook Outpatient Services in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.