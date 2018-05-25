Dr. Patricia Coyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Coyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Coyle, MD
Dr. Patricia Coyle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Coyle works at
Dr. Coyle's Office Locations
Dr. Guy Schwartz Office181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was just diagnosed with MS and have been very happy with her knowledge and understanding of my condition. She is very professional and knows what she is doing. I would recommend her highly. She is very good at ordering the correct tests to help with a diagnosis.
About Dr. Patricia Coyle, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Coyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Coyle works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.