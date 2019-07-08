See All Pediatricians in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Patricia Daniels, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patricia Daniels, MD

Dr. Patricia Daniels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Daniels works at Child Care Limited in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daniels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Child Care Limited
    1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 350, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9670
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2019
    I have known Dr. Daniels since 2011 and have used her as my children's pediatrician since 2015. I would hands down recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician reference. She is the perfect mix of conservative, yet aggressive when it comes to treating my children's medical conditions. Although I work in healthcare, she allows me to wear my mom hat when I'm at my kiddos appointments. One of my kiddos has had a complex respiratory illness history since three months of age, and she has always been quick to respond to our questions and provide the best treatments and recommendations possible. She is thorough and has always answered any question that my husband and I have had. In summary, she is wonderful, and I would recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician!
    About Dr. Patricia Daniels, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1992877856
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Mercy Hospital
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniels works at Child Care Limited in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Daniels’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

