Dr. Patricia Daniels, MD
Dr. Patricia Daniels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Child Care Limited1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 350, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9670Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have known Dr. Daniels since 2011 and have used her as my children's pediatrician since 2015. I would hands down recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician reference. She is the perfect mix of conservative, yet aggressive when it comes to treating my children's medical conditions. Although I work in healthcare, she allows me to wear my mom hat when I'm at my kiddos appointments. One of my kiddos has had a complex respiratory illness history since three months of age, and she has always been quick to respond to our questions and provide the best treatments and recommendations possible. She is thorough and has always answered any question that my husband and I have had. In summary, she is wonderful, and I would recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician!
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
