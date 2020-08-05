Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University School of Medicine.
Locations
Dermatology & Aesthetic Care LLC1299 E Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 802-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr.Dickerson for my medical and aesthetic needs for over 20 years. I have only positive things to say about her. I trust her totally and will not go to anyone else.Her staff is excellent. The fact that many of them have worked for her for years speaks to the quality of her work and the atmosphere she creates for those she employs.
About Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336132950
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
777 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.