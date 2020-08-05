See All Dermatologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (777)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University School of Medicine.

Dr. Dickerson works at Dermatology & Aesthetic Care LLC in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Aesthetic Care LLC
    1299 E Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 802-2120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 777 ratings
    Patient Ratings (777)
    5 Star
    (646)
    4 Star
    (83)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336132950
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright State University
    Internship
    • CHRIST HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson works at Dermatology & Aesthetic Care LLC in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dickerson’s profile.

    777 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

