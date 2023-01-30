Overview of Dr. Patricia Duggan, MD

Dr. Patricia Duggan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine.



Dr. Duggan works at Hanna Wang & Ezziddin Mds Inc. in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.