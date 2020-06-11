See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Patricia Eby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Eby, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Eby, MD

Dr. Patricia Eby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Eby works at Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Memphis, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
4.8 (36)
View Profile

Dr. Eby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgery Specialists of Memphis Pllc
    6401 Poplar Ave Ste 360, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 752-1412
  2. 2
    5200 Maryland Way Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 866-4126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Ptosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Ptosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eby?

    Jun 11, 2020
    Dr. Eby is the best! I had a surgery procedure done and am very satisfied with it. She is very professional, explains everything perfectly, and I felt very comfortable with her. The staff is efficient and personable. I am so happy with my results and if I need anything else, I will definitely be going to Dr. Eby!!
    Laura — Jun 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Eby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patricia Eby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eby to family and friends

    Dr. Eby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patricia Eby, MD.

    About Dr. Patricia Eby, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063456176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Eby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patricia Eby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.