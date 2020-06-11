Overview of Dr. Patricia Eby, MD

Dr. Patricia Eby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Eby works at Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Memphis, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.