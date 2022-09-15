Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD
Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampton Bays, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 723-5000
University Associates in Obgyn3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 638-1000
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Farrelly is a smart and compassionate woman. She gave me the very best advice and listened to all of my concerns. She supported me and was the most understanding doctor to have beside me. I would highly recommend her, I can't say enough how confident I felt to have her as my surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Farrelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrelly has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.