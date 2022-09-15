See All General Surgeons in Hampton Bays, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Hampton Bays, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD

Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampton Bays, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Farrelly works at Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs in Hampton Bays, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farrelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs
    225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 723-5000
  2. 2
    University Associates in Obgyn
    3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr. Farrelly is a smart and compassionate woman. She gave me the very best advice and listened to all of my concerns. She supported me and was the most understanding doctor to have beside me. I would highly recommend her, I can't say enough how confident I felt to have her as my surgeon.
    Kathy G — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528142031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrelly has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

