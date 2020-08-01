Dr. Patricia Fearing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fearing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Fearing, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Fearing, MD
Dr. Patricia Fearing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Miami - School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Fearing works at
Dr. Fearing's Office Locations
Patricia Morris Fearing, MD PA6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 408, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 423-7847
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was great to finally find a knowledgeable, professional physician who was supportive of my desire to continue HRT. The entire office visit was excellent.
About Dr. Patricia Fearing, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215928007
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fearing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fearing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fearing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fearing works at
Dr. Fearing has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fearing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fearing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fearing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fearing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fearing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.