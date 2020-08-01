Overview of Dr. Patricia Fearing, MD

Dr. Patricia Fearing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Miami - School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Fearing works at Patricia Morris Fearing, MD PA in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.