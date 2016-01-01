Dr. Patricia Ferrari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Ferrari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine, MD and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
South Bascom Pediatrics, Inc.15899 Los Gatos Almaden Rd Ste 4, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-7770
South Bascom Pediatrics, Inc.14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 220, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-7770
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Stanford U Med Ctr|Stanford University Med Center
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine, MD
