Dr. Patricia Ferrari, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Ferrari, MD

Dr. Patricia Ferrari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine, MD and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Ferrari works at South Bascom Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferrari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Bascom Pediatrics, Inc.
    15899 Los Gatos Almaden Rd Ste 4, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 356-7770
  2. 2
    South Bascom Pediatrics, Inc.
    14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 220, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 356-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colic
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Patricia Ferrari, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225091309
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Stanford U Med Ctr|Stanford University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine, MD
