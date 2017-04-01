See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Patricia Fertig, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small San Luis Obispo, CA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Fertig, DO

Dr. Patricia Fertig, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Fertig works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fertig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)
    1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CenCal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2017
    Amazing psychiatrist!
    Los Angeles, CA — Apr 01, 2017
    About Dr. Patricia Fertig, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1457642803
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Fertig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fertig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fertig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fertig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fertig works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fertig’s profile.

    Dr. Fertig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fertig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fertig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fertig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

