Dr. Patricia Fertig, DO
Dr. Patricia Fertig, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
Amazing psychiatrist!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1457642803
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
