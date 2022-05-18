Overview of Dr. Patricia Filosa, MD

Dr. Patricia Filosa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Del Litoral.



Dr. Filosa works at FILOSA CHILDREN'S CLINIC in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.