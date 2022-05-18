Dr. Patricia Filosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Filosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Filosa, MD
Dr. Patricia Filosa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Del Litoral.
Dr. Filosa works at
Dr. Filosa's Office Locations
Filosa Childrens Clinic1240 E Business Highway 83 Ste B, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 585-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A compassionate doctor who listens to my concerns. She doesn't only treat you but gives you advice on how to prevent ailments in the future. I really appreciate the time she commits to her patients. While there may be a little delay in being soon, I know I am in good hands with a skilled doctor who cares a lot for her patients individually.
About Dr. Patricia Filosa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Miss Mc
- Centinario Hospital National University Rosario
- Universidad Nacional Del Litoral
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filosa works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Filosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filosa.
