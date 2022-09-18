Dr. Patricia Flores, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Flores, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Flores, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
New Town Dental Arts4939 Courthouse St, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 551-2157Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff at New Town Dental Arts are always warm, welcoming, and professional. Dr. Flores is very thorough and personable. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Patricia Flores, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
