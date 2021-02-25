Dr. Patricia Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Fox, MD
Dr. Patricia Fox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Fox & Schingo Plastic Surgery1214 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 346-2358
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fox's years of experience are on display as a reassuring and highly competent professional. These qualities help create a calm and relaxed atmosphere enabling a stress free experience.
About Dr. Patricia Fox, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1003854837
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Hosps
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
