Overview of Dr. Patricia Franklin, MD

Dr. Patricia Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anacortes, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Island Hospital, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Island Health in Anacortes, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.