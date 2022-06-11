Overview

Dr. Patricia Rasmussen, MD is a Midwife in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.