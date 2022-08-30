See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (55)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD

Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Gilroy works at Saint Petersburg Ear Nose/Throt in Saint Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Gilroy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Pete Ent. LLC
    2299 9th Ave N Ste 3B, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 321-3344
  2. 2
    Bayfront Health St. Petersburg
    701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 321-3344
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
    501 6th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 321-3344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255439865
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilroy works at Saint Petersburg Ear Nose/Throt in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gilroy’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

