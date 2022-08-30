Dr. Gilroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD
Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Gilroy works at
Dr. Gilroy's Office Locations
-
1
St. Pete Ent. LLC2299 9th Ave N Ste 3B, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 321-3344
-
2
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 321-3344
-
3
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital501 6th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 321-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilroy?
I arrived at my appt. 45 min. early and was taken right in! Dr. Gilroy was timely, thourough, very kind, and helpful! I walked out at the time my appt. was supposed to begin, confident I had the answers I was looking for. The next time I'm in need of an ENT, she will definitely be my go-to!
About Dr. Patricia Gilroy, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255439865
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilroy works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.