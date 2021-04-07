Dr. Glenn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Glenn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Glenn, MD
Dr. Patricia Glenn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Glenn works at
Dr. Glenn's Office Locations
Alpha Group PC285 Boulevard NE Ste 240, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 523-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely! She is an experienced and personable professional...very thorough.
About Dr. Patricia Glenn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912063124
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glenn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Glenn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glenn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.