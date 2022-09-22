Dr. Patricia Goen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Goen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Goen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Goen works at
University Pediatrics Association1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 1100, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-4440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Goen is wonderful! She has the best bedside manner. She is always so kind to our Daughter who has been going to her since birth. Dr. Goen is informative but also respectful of the health decisions you want to make as a parent for your children. I love that she helps talk through health concerns and isn’t immediately trying to push something that is unnecessary on our daughter. We drive 45 mins just to come see her, she is great!
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053545079
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University Of Kentucky
- Pediatrics
