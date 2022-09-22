Dr. Patricia Grade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Grade, MD
Dr. Patricia Grade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Banner Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
North Scottsdale Women's Health9745 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-1485
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great Doctor You have to be great to deal with these Scottsdale women Oh man !
- Banner Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- University Of Arizona College Of Pharmacy
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Grade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.