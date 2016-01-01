Overview of Dr. Patricia Granier, MD

Dr. Patricia Granier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Granier works at Rothschild Pediatric Group in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.