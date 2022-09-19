Overview of Dr. Patricia Gunter, MD

Dr. Patricia Gunter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Gunter works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Osteoporosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.