Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habimana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD
Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Habimana works at
Dr. Habimana's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management2125 State St Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habimana?
I love Dr. Habimana. She takes time and listens to you. She has helped me a lot. I would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD
- Pain Management
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1386848455
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habimana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habimana accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Habimana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Habimana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habimana works at
Dr. Habimana has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habimana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Habimana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habimana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habimana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habimana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.