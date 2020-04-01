Overview of Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD

Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Habimana works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.