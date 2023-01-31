Overview of Dr. Patricia Hansen, MD

Dr. Patricia Hansen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Norton Community Med Assocs in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.