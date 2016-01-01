Overview

Dr. Patricia Hart, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Hart works at Presbyterian Home for Central New York Inc in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.