Dr. Haynes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Haynes, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Haynes, MD
Dr. Patricia Haynes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Haynes works at
Dr. Haynes' Office Locations
-
1
Cobb Occupational Care220 Cobb Pkwy N Ste 500, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (404) 688-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haynes?
I honestly have never had a better experience with a doctor... she made me feel so comfortable and less stressed. Her years of experience shows by the advice she gives...but better yet was her sincere and genuine interactions with me as a patient. There was no sense of urgency as with most health care staff. Her bed side manners are impeccable. She makes me hopeful for the healthcare field... she should train others. Thank you for becoming a Dr.
About Dr. Patricia Haynes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1124198056
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynes works at
Dr. Haynes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.