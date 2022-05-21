See All Family Doctors in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Patricia Hermogenes, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Hermogenes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Hermogenes works at MDVIP - Elmhurst, New York in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Elmhurst, New York
    9411 59th Ave Apt A11, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Health Screening
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Health Screening
Impairment Rating Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 21, 2022
    Patricia Hermogenes doing great service thanks - marketing hunk
    Marketing HUNK — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Hermogenes, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Filipino and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1023174596
    Education & Certifications

    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Hermogenes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermogenes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hermogenes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hermogenes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hermogenes works at MDVIP - Elmhurst, New York in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hermogenes’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermogenes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermogenes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermogenes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermogenes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

