Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD

Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Holtz works at True North Pediatrics in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holtz's Office Locations

    True North Pediatrics
    2510 Maryland Rd Ste 160, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2022
    Dr. Holtz has been trusted by our family for years: She is the most knowledgeable, thorough, and kind Pediatrician we have ever dealt with. Besides her normal excellent care, she was the first to suspect a rare condition in our child: A condition that was so rare and even more so for a child so young. Dr. Holtz recognized it, started a plan that really was a lifeline when our family was in crisis. The gains our son has made since we're directly as a result of Dr. Holtz's guidance not on just that first day, but the time since over the last 7 years. THANK YOU Dr. Holtz!
    Stephen Banks — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1629283593
    Education & Certifications

    • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holtz works at True North Pediatrics in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Holtz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

