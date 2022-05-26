Overview of Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD

Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Holtz works at True North Pediatrics in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.