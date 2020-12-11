See All Rheumatologists in Quincy, MA
Dr. Patricia Hopkins, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (48)
Map Pin Small Quincy, MA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Hopkins, MD

Dr. Patricia Hopkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Hopkins works at PATRICIA HOPKINS MD in Quincy, MA with other offices in Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hopkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth M. Reed MD PC
    500 Congress St Ste 1B, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 773-9198
  2. 2
    Hopkins Medical Group LLC
    571 Main St, Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 773-9198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Hair Loss
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Headache
Hypothyroidism
Joint Drainage
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Lupus
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Finger
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Bladder Infection
Bone Disorders
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Down Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Emphysema
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Foot Conditions
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Knee Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Disease
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Symptomatic Menopause
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 11, 2020
    I would absolutely recommend Dr Hopkins to my friends and I have already sent my daughter to her!!! DR Hopkins is the VERY BEST !!! Definitely gets FIVE STARS
    Julia Reardon — Dec 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Hopkins, MD
    About Dr. Patricia Hopkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003002312
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Residency
    • New England Med Center Hosps
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    • Holy Cross College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
