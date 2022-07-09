Dr. Patricia Hurford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Hurford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Hurford, MD
Dr. Patricia Hurford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Hurford works at
Dr. Hurford's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Care & Skull Base Surgery Inc.14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 310, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 499-6888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
SOAR Medical343 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 451-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurford?
Dr. Hurford is an attentive listener which is an important of a successful outcome. I have had many appointments with the Doctor and I've never felt rushed. Most importantly I have confidence in the treatments she's performed in order to keep my pain at a level so it doesn't prohibit me from enjoying life...athletics, traveling, etc. I know I'll have constant pain, but due to Dr. Hurford's treatment, I live what I consider a normal life. By get way, her staff reflects her caring attitude.
About Dr. Patricia Hurford, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083602999
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurford accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurford works at
Dr. Hurford has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.