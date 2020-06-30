Dr. Patricia Ischiropoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ischiropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Ischiropoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Ischiropoulos, MD
Dr. Patricia Ischiropoulos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ischiropoulos works at
Dr. Ischiropoulos' Office Locations
-
1
Wright Plastic Surgery PC1098 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 891-6240
- 2 919 Conestoga Rd Ste 104, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6400
-
3
Riddle Hospital1068 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (484) 227-3224
-
4
Lankenau Heart Group - Concordville1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 310, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 891-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ischiropoulos?
Dr. Ish has been amazing. She is kind and calming in times of panic and fear. She practically has been holding my hand through a scary journey concerning my health and I couldn't possibly imagine going through this without her. Thank you, doctor, for taking your time with me and for your great kindness.
About Dr. Patricia Ischiropoulos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1932204617
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ischiropoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ischiropoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ischiropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ischiropoulos works at
Dr. Ischiropoulos speaks Greek.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ischiropoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ischiropoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ischiropoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ischiropoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.