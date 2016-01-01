See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD

Pediatric Medicine
3.0 (11)
Overview

Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Jefferson Hosp

Dr. Johnston works at PATRICIA CAMODY-JOHNSON MD in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Urology Assoc
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1801831284
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jefferson Hosp
    Internship
    • Hahnemann
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston works at PATRICIA CAMODY-JOHNSON MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Johnston’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.