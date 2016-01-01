Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Jefferson Hosp
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Urology Assoc1015 Chestnut St Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
About Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1801831284
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Hosp
- Hahnemann
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.