Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Jordan-Gonzalez works at
Dr. Jordan-Gonzalez's Office Locations
G N G Preventive Occupational & Evnironmental613 MEDICAL CARE DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 333-5080
South Florida Rheumatology4700 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3252
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic. Kind, thorough, empathetic and a great listener. Feel 100% that she is the best Dr. I can see for my issues related to her specialty.
About Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1639596976
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
