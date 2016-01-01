Dr. Patricia Hughes Juarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes Juarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Hughes Juarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Hughes Juarez, MD
Dr. Patricia Hughes Juarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Hughes Juarez works at
Dr. Hughes Juarez's Office Locations
Health for Women On Callaghan8210 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 233-7000
Communicare Health Centers3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 Directions (210) 233-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Hughes Juarez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255328019
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes Juarez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes Juarez accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes Juarez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes Juarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes Juarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes Juarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.