Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD
Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Kavanagh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kavanagh's Office Locations
-
1
Patricia Kavanagh MD Pllc44 Court St Ste 907, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 403-9255
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavanagh?
I've been treated by Dr. Kavanagh many times. She is a thoughtful doctor, and her bedside manner is excellent. Her new office is bright, cheerful and very conveniently located right by the Borough Hall subway.
About Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275616435
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel
- Neuro Institute
- Beth Israel
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Manhattanville College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavanagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavanagh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavanagh works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavanagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.