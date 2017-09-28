Overview of Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD

Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Kavanagh works at Patricia Kavanagh MD PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.