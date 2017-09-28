See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD

Neurology
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD

Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Kavanagh works at Patricia Kavanagh MD PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kavanagh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia Kavanagh MD Pllc
    44 Court St Ste 907, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 403-9255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Essential Tremor
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2017
    I've been treated by Dr. Kavanagh many times. She is a thoughtful doctor, and her bedside manner is excellent. Her new office is bright, cheerful and very conveniently located right by the Borough Hall subway.
    Brooklyn, NY — Sep 28, 2017
    About Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD

    • Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275616435
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel
    • Neuro Institute
    • Beth Israel
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Manhattanville College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Kavanagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavanagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavanagh works at Patricia Kavanagh MD PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kavanagh’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavanagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

