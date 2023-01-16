Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Iora Health Georgia PC4424 Hugh Howell Rd Ste D, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 692-4466
Iora Health Georgia PC3527 Memorial Dr Unit W, Decatur, GA 30032 Directions (404) 573-4844
Iora Health Georgia PC5015 Floyd Rd SW Ste 710, Mableton, GA 30126 Directions (678) 695-6989Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Iora Health Georgia PC280 Cobb Pkwy S Ste 60, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 820-7373Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly was wonderful when I showed up without an appt for a quick test. I had no expectation that I would see anyone, but she insisted on giving me a full visit and ordered more tests for my peace of mind. She received the lab results over the weekend and contacted me on a Sunday to let me know what they were. This to me is above and beyond what I ever receive from medical professionals. She had other appts and had every right to tell me to come back, but she didn't. I will be requesting Dr. Kelly by name for all my primary care medical appts going forward.
About Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly works at
