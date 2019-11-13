Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD
Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Patrick Hospital.
Rockpoint Upper Cervical Center2419 Mullan Rd Ste A, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 541-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
World class cardiologist. The gold standard for patient care. I would trust her with my life.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831149269
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
