Dr. Patricia King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia King, MD
Dr. Patricia King, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Dr King and Associates1403 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-2444
2101 Executive Drive Suite 730 Hampton Virginia 23666816 Greenbrier Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-2444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. King for more than 10 years. She is so kind and caring. I love her! She is the best!
About Dr. Patricia King, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114956638
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
