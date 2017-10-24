Overview of Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD

Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine.



Dr. Kirby works at Misty Adame Lpc in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.