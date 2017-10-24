Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine.
Misty Adame Lpc21448 N 75th Ave Ste 6, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 558-2421
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I took my daughter who is a minor to see Dr. Kirby and we were thrilled with the whole experience. My daughter really felt comfortable talking about difficult personal subjects with her. I felt she took and exceptional amount of time with my daughter trying to understand her well. She has great people skills and seems genuinely caring.
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1215003207
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
