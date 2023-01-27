Dr. Patricia Klem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Klem, DO
Overview
Dr. Patricia Klem, DO is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL.

Locations
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton, 1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33496, (561) 220-9784
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Port St. Lucie, 11474 SW Village Pkwy, Port St Lucie, FL 34987, (772) 404-3325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my exam how my facial spots were taken care of and my biopsy was painless
About Dr. Patricia Klem, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1164626545
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Klem has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Klem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.