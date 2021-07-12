Dr. Patricia Korber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Korber, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Korber, MD
Dr. Patricia Korber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Korber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Korber's Office Locations
-
1
Patricia Korber M.d. A Professional Corp.351 Hospital Rd Ste 611, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 423-7384Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korber?
Dr Korber is extremely smart, and a very good doctor. I actually like talking with her about any healthcare topic. I, like many on this site, literally don't understand why anyone has a negative about her. I don't need to be friends with my doctors, but I wish I were friends with Dr. Korber. She's an excellent communicator and I am grateful to have found such a good doctor.
About Dr. Patricia Korber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780616805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korber works at
Dr. Korber has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Korber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.