Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (268)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kozuch works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology
    132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 268 ratings
    Patient Ratings (268)
    5 Star
    (238)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1568499184
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozuch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozuch works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kozuch’s profile.

    Dr. Kozuch has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    268 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozuch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozuch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

