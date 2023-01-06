Overview

Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kozuch works at Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.