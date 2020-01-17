Dr. Patricia Laden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Laden, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Laden, MD
Dr. Patricia Laden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.
Dr. Laden's Office Locations
Patricia E. Laden, MD17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 670, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 321-8221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this Dr office. Love how experienced, kind, caring and the best Dr Laden is. I also really love her NP’s. They are all great. My recent one has been AnnaMaria, she is so sweet, so wonderful.
About Dr. Patricia Laden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306823349
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Scis Ctr
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Dr. Laden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Laden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.