Overview of Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD

Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lanter works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.