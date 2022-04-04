Dr. Patricia Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Lee, MD
Dr. Patricia Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Thomas W. Lee MD Inc.930 E Foothill Blvd Ste 2, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-2277
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-2811
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She saved my life. Thank you, doctor!
About Dr. Patricia Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1962418186
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Burmese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
