Overview of Dr. Patricia Lee, MD

Dr. Patricia Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Lee works at Thomas W Lee MD Inc in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.