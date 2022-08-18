See All Allergists & Immunologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (85)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from National L University Ireland and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Leonard works at Houston Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katy Office
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 305, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 578-1910
  2. 2
    Town and Country Office
    780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Ste 400, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 649-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr. Leonard is an exceptional physician. She has excellent bed side manners and knows how to make children feel at ease. Also, she is very knowledgeable and professional. My daughter had an amazing experience with her and I am confident that she will look forward to her future appointments with Dr. Leonard!
    Joanna Mendez — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407895600
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Ennis Gen Hospital/ St. Joseph's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • National L University Ireland
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
