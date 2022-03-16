Dr. Patricia Llewellyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llewellyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Llewellyn, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Llewellyn, MD
Dr. Patricia Llewellyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.
Dr. Llewellyn works at
Dr. Llewellyn's Office Locations
Women's Care Florida2665 State Road 580, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 725-5121
- 2 25317 PO Box, Tampa, FL 33622 Directions (727) 725-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Llewellyn for several years. I find her to be very thorough, kind, helpful and down to earth. She explains to me what is going on with my female problems in a way that I understand. She takes time with me to talk about any concerns I have. I would highly recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Patricia Llewellyn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184610230
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Llewellyn works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Llewellyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llewellyn.
