Overview of Dr. Patricia Llewellyn, MD

Dr. Patricia Llewellyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Llewellyn works at Women's Care Florida in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.